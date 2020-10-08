UP Govt's Hathras Affidavit in SC 'Bunch of Lies', CM Adityanath Must Resign, Says Congress in Scathing Attack

The Congress on Wednesday launched a scathing attack on the BJP-led government of Uttar Pradesh, demanding the immediate resignation of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath over the spike in cases of brutal violence against women in the state. Senior leaders of the party further expressed anger over the treatment meted out to the family of the Hathras victim who was allegedly gang-raped and later succumbed to her injuries.

Rajni Patil, the Congress Working Committee (CWC) member and former MP, along with other senior women leaders of the party held a press conference at the UPCC headquarters in Lucknow.

“The kind of treatment which was meted to the daughter of Hathras exposes the true colour of the BJP and the RSS. What further added to the woes of the kin of the victim is the kind of loose statements being made by the BJP leaders. Their statements are painful. There is a spike in crimes against women in Uttar Pradesh as there is no rule of law in the state. The criminals have the full support of the government. There is Ravan Raj in Uttar Pradesh,” Patil said.

Meanwhile, the All India Mahila Congress Committee president and former MP, Sushmita Dev, slammed the UP government over the affidavit submitted in the Supreme Court related to the Hathras gang-rape case, calling it a “bunch of lies” and an “attempt to save the Yogi Adityanath dispensation”.

“Even before the notice was issued, the UP Government filed the affidavit in the apex court, which is not only surprising but exposes the real character of the BJP. In Hindu religion, the dead are not cremated at night, but the daughter of Hathras was cremated at 2:30am, in the dead of the night. The whole of the country has seen how the body was cremated. The victim in her statement revealed that she was raped,” she said.

Supriya Shrinet, the spokesperson for All India Women Congress Committee, lashing out at the way the Hathras case was handled, said “There was a lack of seriousness in the approach of the government in investigating the whole tragic incident. The SIT was to give a report in seven days, but now its tenure has been increased by another ten days. The CBI investigation was recommended but there is no notification. There was a conspiracy on the part of the government itself to spread caste violence in the state.”

Besides, Shrinet expressed her anguish over the silence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the matter.

“The seriousness of the Yogi government in addressing crimes against women can be seen in its lack of effort to reconstitute the Women Commission, which ended on August 6 this year. The panel has not yet been reconstituted even after two months. There is a flood of crimes against women in the state. Even the Supreme Court said that the situation in Uttar Pradesh is horrible. More and more crimes are being reported from different parts of the state, but the government is not doing anything. The BJP is destroying all constitutional institutions. Yogi Adityanath must resign as he is not able to ensure security of women, and if he doesn’t resign, then the Governor should dismiss the government,”said Congress Legislature Party leader Aradhana Mishra Mona, who was present at the presser.