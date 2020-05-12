POLITICS

1-MIN READ

UP, Gujarat Govts Discriminating against People Of Amethi Stranded in Ahmedabad: Congress

Congress alleged that the BJP governments of both the states were discriminating against the people of Amethi who are stranded in Ahmedabad and creating hurdles in their return.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: May 12, 2020, 8:43 PM IST
The Congress on Tuesday accused the state governments of Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat of discriminating against the workers of Amethi stranded in Ahmedabad and wrote to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on this.

In the letter written by UPCC president Ajay Kumar Lallu and legislature party leader Aradhana Mishra, the Congress alleged that the BJP governments of both the states were discriminating against the people of Amethi who are stranded in Ahmedabad and creating hurdles in their return.

Terming this unfortunate, the two leaders claimed that the people of Amethi wanted to return home but the government of Gujarat was not allowing it and saying that it had not received a go-ahead in this regard from the UP government.

The labourers and workers who registered themselves long ago for returning to Amethi have not gotten the permission till now, the letter said.

The Congress leaders asked the Yogi Adityanath government to immediately give its recommendation so that these stranded people can return safely.

