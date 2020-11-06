UP Has Become a Testing Facility for Faulty Electricity Meters: Congress Leader Priyanka Gandhi

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday attacked the Yogi Adityanath-led Bharatiya Janata Party government in Uttar Pradesh over faulty electricity meters and the soaring charges in the state.

“There is a concern among the people in UP over the rising electricity bills due to the faulty electricity meters across Uttar Pradesh. There has been a substantial rise in electricity rates in the last few years. In the last eight years, the rate of rural domestic consumers has increased by 500 percent, urban domestic electricity rates by 84 percent and price of electricity given to farmers has increased by 126 percent. The rising rate of power in the entire state has caused outrage,” she said.

“The Uttar Pradesh has become a testing laboratory for electricity meters. Electricity meters have been found to run many times faster. There is no electricity consumption in the houses which are locked but a bill of up to seven-eight thousand rupees is coming in those houses. In many districts of the state, it was also seen that bills have come without electricity meters being installed,” she added.

“The public is already hit hard by inflation. The business of small businessmen has collapsed. The crops of the farmers are not being bought, neither are they helped at the time of floods, hailstorms and natural disasters, crop insurance scheme has become a means of earning for big companies - in such a situation, the electricity prices are constantly increasing and consumers cannot take the brunt of irregularities of faulty meters,” she said.

The Congress leader has demanded a cut in the electricity prices in order to give relief to common people and electricity bills of farmers should be waived off. She has also demanded a concession in electricity bill for weavers-artisans and small-scale industries and an enquiry into the faulty meters and ensuring punishment and strict action on the culprits.