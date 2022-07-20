Jitin Prasada's PWD Dept in Soup Over Irregularities in Transfers; UP Min's OSD Removed, 5 Others Suspended

Uttar Pradesh Public Works Department (PWD) Minister Jitin Prasada’s Officer on Special Duty (OSD), Anil Kumar Pandey, has been transferred while five others have been suspended following allegations of irregularities and corruption in PWD department of the state government.

The UP PWD department handled by Jitin Prasada has been hit by allegations of corruption in transfer postings 13 months after the leader took charge of the department, post joining the BJP from Congress.

An inquiry found his OSD Anil Kumar Pandey directly responsible for wrong doings in transfers in the department, raising several questions as Pandey was hand picked by Jitin Prasada.

Pandey has worked with Jitin Prasada in the past while he was a Union minister in UPA government and was brought to Lucknow on deputation.

Two more officers of the department are also alleged to be involved in the wrongdoings in transfers in the department.

Jitin Prasada is said to have met UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and is likely to meet Union Home Minister Amit shah as well today. Jitin Prasada is not talking and neither responding to calls.

The Yogi 2.0 government was earlier hit by embarrassment when the deputy CM Brajesh Pathak had himself raised questions in transfers in his Department of Health and Medical Education.

In a major move, the minister had even written a letter to his own department’s top officials, seeking answers. The issue was later declared sorted out.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.