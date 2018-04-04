English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
UP Legislative Council Elections: Akhilesh Yadav May Support BSP's Bhim Rao Ambedkar
There are 13 seats up for grabs as the term of some of the big big names like SP National president Akhilesh Yadav, SP Spokesperon Rajendra Chaudhary and SP State President Naresh Uttam come to an end.
File photo of Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav addressing a press conference on March 15 after the party's success in UP bypolls.
Lucknow: The Samajwadi Party may have missed out on securing a Rajya Sabha seat for BSP’s Bhim Rao Amdedkar, but the party does have an opportunity to send him to the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council as elections to them are scheduled for April 26.
As per the figures, support of 29 MLAs is required for one MLC berth; in this case Samajwadi Party, along with Bahujan Samaj Party and Congress, will be able to send only two candidates to the Council while BJP will be able to send its 11 candidates comfortably. In such a scenario, the biggest challenge will be to decide the name of the candidates who will be entering Legislative Council.
It remains to be seen if Akhilesh Yadav nominates himself for the Legislative Council or will he send Naresh Uttam Patel, which might send a political message to the Patel community ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha Polls. Meanwhile, name of Rajendra Chaudhary is also doing the rounds in political circles.
However, with the option of two seats in Legislative Council, Akhilesh Yadav might secure one seat for a Samajwadi Party candidate and for the second seat he might send BSP’s Bhim Rao Ambedkar, who lost Rajya Sabha elections recently.
If Ambedkar is chosen for the Legislative Council, it will be seen as a gesture from Akhilesh to show respect and to strengthen the relations further with the Bahujan Samaj Party ahead of the general elections next year.
| Edited by: Ashutosh Tripathi
