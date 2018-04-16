UP Legislative Council Elections: SP Names Naresh Uttam Patel as their Candidate; all Likely to be Elected Unopposed

The Samajwadi Party on Monday announced Naresh Uttam Patel as its candidate for the upcoming Legislative Council elections. The move is seen as an attempt by SP chief Akhilesh Yadav to woo Patel voters ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.The Samajwadi Party has already announced its support to BSP candidate Bhim Rao Ambedkar for the Legislative Council polls after he lost the Rajya Sabha elections recently. The support of 29 MLAs is required for one MLC seat. In this case, the Samajwadi Party, along with Bahujan Samaj Party and Congress, will be able to send only two candidates to the Council, whereas the BJP will be able to send 11 candidates comfortably.The BJP has also released a list of 10 candidates for Legislative Council elections, scheduled to be held on April 26 and announced its support to Apna Dal (S) for one seat. The names that were announced in the list include Dr Mahendra Singh, Mohsin Raza, Dr Sarojini Agarwal, Bukkal Nawab, Yashwant Singh, Jaiveer Singh, Vidhyasagar Sonkar, Vijay Bahadur Pathak, Ashok Kataria and Ashok Dhawan.BJP has left one seat for its ally Apna Dal (S), which has nominated its national president Ashish Singh Patel for the Council.With the BJP fielding two Muslims, Mohsin Raza and Bukkal Nawab, the list once again proves domination of Thakurs, the community which CM Yogi Adityanath belongs to, over Brahmins.However, in the present scenario when 13 candidates have been announced in total by all the parties for the 13 vacant seats, it is unlikely to see an interesting election. Moreover, all candidates in the given scenario are likely to be elected unopposed.​