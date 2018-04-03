English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
UP Legislative Council Polls on April 26
According to the Election Commission, tenures of 13 MLCs, including SP national president Akhilesh Yadav and two ministers in Yogi Adityanath government -- Mahendra Kumar Singh and Mohsin Raza, will end on May 5.
According to the Election Commission, tenures of 13 MLCs, including SP national president Akhilesh Yadav and two ministers in Yogi Adityanath government -- Mahendra Kumar Singh and Mohsin Raza, will end on May 5.
Lucknow: The election for the 13 seats of UP Legislative Council will be held on April 26 and the votes will be counted on the same day.
According to the Election Commission, tenures of 13 MLCs, including SP national president Akhilesh Yadav and two ministers in Yogi Adityanath government -- Mahendra Kumar Singh and Mohsin Raza, will end on May 5.
In a statement issued here on Tuesday, UP's chief electoral officer L Venkateshwar Lu said the notification for the polls will be issued on April 9. The last date for filing nominations is April 16.
Scrutiny of nominations will be done on April 17, while the last date for withdrawal of nomination is April 19. Voting will be held on April 26 from 9.00 am to 4.00 pm, and counting on the same day at 5.00 pm.
Mahendra Singh is minister of state (independent charge) Rural Development and Overall Village Development, while Mohsin Raza is minister of state Science and Technology, Electronics, Information Technology, Muslim Waqf and Haj.
Apart from Akhilesh Yadav, the other SP MLCs whose term is coming to an end are: Umar Ali Khan, Naresh Chandra Uttam, Madhu Gupta, Rajendra Chaudhary, Ramsakal Gurjar, and Vijay Yadav.
MLCs from other parties whose term ends on May 5 are: Vijay Pratap and Sunil Kumar Chittor (both BSP) and Chaudhary Mushtaq -- the lone RLD member.
Another seat, which has been vacated by former SP minister Ambika Chaudhary will also go to the poll.
Also Watch
According to the Election Commission, tenures of 13 MLCs, including SP national president Akhilesh Yadav and two ministers in Yogi Adityanath government -- Mahendra Kumar Singh and Mohsin Raza, will end on May 5.
In a statement issued here on Tuesday, UP's chief electoral officer L Venkateshwar Lu said the notification for the polls will be issued on April 9. The last date for filing nominations is April 16.
Scrutiny of nominations will be done on April 17, while the last date for withdrawal of nomination is April 19. Voting will be held on April 26 from 9.00 am to 4.00 pm, and counting on the same day at 5.00 pm.
Mahendra Singh is minister of state (independent charge) Rural Development and Overall Village Development, while Mohsin Raza is minister of state Science and Technology, Electronics, Information Technology, Muslim Waqf and Haj.
Apart from Akhilesh Yadav, the other SP MLCs whose term is coming to an end are: Umar Ali Khan, Naresh Chandra Uttam, Madhu Gupta, Rajendra Chaudhary, Ramsakal Gurjar, and Vijay Yadav.
MLCs from other parties whose term ends on May 5 are: Vijay Pratap and Sunil Kumar Chittor (both BSP) and Chaudhary Mushtaq -- the lone RLD member.
Another seat, which has been vacated by former SP minister Ambika Chaudhary will also go to the poll.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Tarun Bhardwaj
-
Explainer: Is Govt Equipped to Prevent Future Question Paper Leaks?
-
Friday 30 March , 2018
Explainer: How A Question Paper Can Be Leaked
-
Thursday 29 March , 2018
Vivo V9 Review: First Android Clone of iPhone X in India
-
Monday 02 April , 2018
Video: Bharat Bandh observed across India
-
Monday 02 April , 2018
Bharat Bandh Explainer: Why Dalits Took To The Streets in Protest
Explainer: Is Govt Equipped to Prevent Future Question Paper Leaks?
Friday 30 March , 2018 Explainer: How A Question Paper Can Be Leaked
Thursday 29 March , 2018 Vivo V9 Review: First Android Clone of iPhone X in India
Monday 02 April , 2018 Video: Bharat Bandh observed across India
Monday 02 April , 2018 Bharat Bandh Explainer: Why Dalits Took To The Streets in Protest
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Skip The ATM, IndusInd Bank Customers to Get Balance Info And More on WhatsApp
- MS Dhoni Reveals Excitement After Receiving Padma Bhushan in Uniform
- 2018 Bajaj Dominar 400 Price Hiked by Rs 2,000
- CWG 2018: Channel 9 Loses Accreditation for Violating Opening Ceremony Embargo
- Star and Sony Unhappy After BCCI Wants Same Money for India and Non-India Matches