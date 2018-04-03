UP Legislative Council Polls on April 26

The election for the 13 seats of UP Legislative Council will be held on April 26 and the votes will be counted on the same day.According to the Election Commission, tenures of 13 MLCs, including SP national president Akhilesh Yadav and two ministers in Yogi Adityanath government -- Mahendra Kumar Singh and Mohsin Raza, will end on May 5.In a statement issued here on Tuesday, UP's chief electoral officer L Venkateshwar Lu said the notification for the polls will be issued on April 9. The last date for filing nominations is April 16.Scrutiny of nominations will be done on April 17, while the last date for withdrawal of nomination is April 19. Voting will be held on April 26 from 9.00 am to 4.00 pm, and counting on the same day at 5.00 pm.Mahendra Singh is minister of state (independent charge) Rural Development and Overall Village Development, while Mohsin Raza is minister of state Science and Technology, Electronics, Information Technology, Muslim Waqf and Haj.Apart from Akhilesh Yadav, the other SP MLCs whose term is coming to an end are: Umar Ali Khan, Naresh Chandra Uttam, Madhu Gupta, Rajendra Chaudhary, Ramsakal Gurjar, and Vijay Yadav.MLCs from other parties whose term ends on May 5 are: Vijay Pratap and Sunil Kumar Chittor (both BSP) and Chaudhary Mushtaq -- the lone RLD member.Another seat, which has been vacated by former SP minister Ambika Chaudhary will also go to the poll.