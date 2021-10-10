UP Min Targets Priyanka Gandhi Over 'Lynching' of Dalit Man in Congress-ruled Rajasthan

Uttar Pradesh cabinet minister and BJP leader Suresh Khanna on Sunday launched a scathing attack on Congress national general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who is in Prime Minister Narendra Modi‘s constituency Varanasi for “Kisan Nyay Rally", and asked when will she go to Rajasthan to demand justice for the family of a Dalit man, who was suspected to be lynched by a group of men.

Speaking to reporters, Khanna accused Congress of derailing the development and progress of the country. He said that a “desperate and frustrated" Congress party is trying hard to mislead the people.

Talking about the developmental work done under the central and Uttar Pradesh governments, the minister said, “Since Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was in Varanasi, she must have got a first-hand account of this herself."

The minister asserted that the rule of law has been established in Uttar Pradesh under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and accused the Congress of trying to “disrupt peace and harmony" in the state.

On the Lakhimpur Kheri violence incident, Khanna assured that whoever was guilty would be brought to justice.

Reacting to Congress’s support to the protesting farmers, he said Priyanka Gandhi is “power-hungry" and knows nothing about agriculture.

However, while addressing the rally earlier in the day, Priyanka Gandhi said when she speaks to people, they tell her that there are no jobs and income. Farmers, Dalits, and women are feeling harassed, she claimed.

People may belong to any caste and religion, they are not safe, the Congress leader alleged. “In this country, the prime minister, his council of ministers, people from his party, and their billionaire friends are safe. Understand this properly. The country is getting damaged," the Congress leader said.

