UP Minister Atul Garg’s Cousin Accuses Him of Grabbing Property, Threatens Suicide

Uttar Pradesh Minister of State for Health and BJP MLA from Ghaziabad city, Atul Garg has been accused by his cousin Shyam Garg of land grab. Shyam Garg threatened suicide if justice is not delivered in his case and has also written to the Prime Minister’s Office in this regard.

The minister's cousin said that they continue to live in a joint family set-up and there had been no division of assets. “Despite this, my immediate brothers Alok, Anuj Ram, uncle and minister Atul Garg's family have taken possession of movable and immovable property. Not only this, life threats are being issued if we demand our share,” alleged Shyam Garg in his complaint to the DM, SDM, SSP, CO and SO.

Shyam said that his family is living in misery and claimed that he had spoken to the minister regarding partition of assets many times but was shooed away each time. He said that his family's survival is becoming difficult and added that if he doesn’t get justice within 72 hours, he will kill himself along with his family members. He said that if he were to take such an extreme step, the district administration and the minister should be held responsible.

However, the minister termed the allegations by his cousin baseless. Atul Garg said that if the government constitutes an inquiry committee, he will extend his full support. He attributed his cousin's deteriorating financial condition as the motive behind these allegations. The MoS Health maintained that he has no dispute with his cousin and his image was being maligned without any basis.