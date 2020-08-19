UP Minister Mohsin Raza Files Defamation Case against Former Shia Waqf Board Chairperson

Uttar Pradesh Minister of State for Minority Welfare Mohsin Raza on Wednesday filed a defamation case against former Shia Waqf Board chairperson Waseem Rizvi.

In unsubstantiated allegations, Rizvi had accused Raza of arbitrarily selling Waqf Board land.

The ACJM court of Lucknow will hear the case on September 9.

The case of sale of land is from Unnao's Safnipur, which is Raza's ancestral place. Rizvi alleged that Raza had sold his family's Waqf in an arbitrary manner. Rizvi, who was then the chairman of the Waqf Board, had sought an inquiry.

"Waseem Rizvi had made a lot of allegations and accused me of arbitrarily selling the lands of my family members," Raza told reporters on Wednesday. "Now he should answer how much truth is there in his allegations. Otherwise, he should also be ready to go to jail because now the matter is in court."

Responding to Raza's comments, Rizvi said his allegations were based on facts.

"While I was chairman of the Shia Waqf Board, I had received complaints. I have evidence and written complaints. If the matter has reached court, then it will be answered in the court. I did not defame anyone. Whatever will be asked by the court will be answered there accordingly," he said.