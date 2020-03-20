English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
1-MIN READ

UP MLAs Present at Conference with COVID-19 Affected Health Min Self-quarantined, But No Word on Scribes

Representative image.

Three BJP MLAs, Pankaj Singh, Dhirendra Singh and Tejpal Nagar, who attended the press conference in Noida along with the minister, have already self-quarantined themselves.

  • IANS Lucknow
  • Last Updated: March 20, 2020, 11:18 PM IST
UP Health Minister Jai Pratap Singh who is now a coronavirus suspect himself, had addressed a press conference in Lucknow on Wednesday and in Noida on Thursday.

Around 50 Noida and Greater Noida-based journalists who also attended the press meet, have been advised to go for self-isolation.

In Lucknow, where more than 70 journalists were present at the health minister's press conference on Wednesday, no such instructions have been issued so far.

Jai Pratap Singh, till Friday afternoon, had been attending office, interacting with officials and journalists on the corona situation.

He announced that he would self-isolate himself after reports emerged that he had attended a party where Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor was also present. Kanika tested positive for coronavirus on Friday.

