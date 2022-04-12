UP MLC Election Results Updates: BJP Eyes Majority in Upper House, Rise in 'Yogi's Clout' as Counting for 27 Seats Begins

UP MLC Election Results Updates: The counting for seats of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council is slated to begin on Tuesday at 8 AM. The ruling BJP has already unanimously won nine of the 36 council seats.

The BJP already had 35 MLCs in the 100-member Council, and the nine new seats bring its total to 44. The party is only seven votes short of a parliamentary majority. The Samajwadi Party has 17 members, the BSP has four, and the Congress and BJP allies Apna Dal(S) and Nishad Party each have one. Two members are members of the non-political teachers’ group, and two are independent.

LIVE UPDATES ON THE COUNTING:

❑ “If the BJP gets a majority in both Houses, passing of bills will be easy and the government will further cement its position in the state legislature,” a senior BJP functionary was quoted as saying by news agency IANS.

❑ The BJP has made a concerted effort to win the election. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has held virtual meetings with the party’s elected representatives. He has urged MLAs, zila panchayat members, block development council members, mayors, municipal chairpersons, village pradhans, and corporators to work together to ensure the success of the BJP’s candidates.

❑ A victory for the BJP would close in heels to a big consecutive win in assembly polls, and it will also give the saffron party a two-third majority in the upper house. The results can add more clout to Yogi’s leadership, political experts said. Unlike the assembly polls, that also saw a big intervention from the central leadership, the council polls had been largely a ‘Yogi affair’, they said.

❑ Nine MLCs from eight local authorities’ constituencies have been elected unopposed. Budaun, Hardoi, Kheri, Mirzapur-Sonbhadra, Banda-Hamirpur, Aligarh, Bulandshahr, and Mathura-Etah-Mainpuri are among the seats.

❑ The counting of votes will be done at the collectorate at the headquarters of 27 districts. The Election Commission and police have prepared for the counting, set to begin at 8 AM.

❑ In the polls, Rae Bareli had the highest turnout of 99.35 percent. Apart from this, 96.87 in Saharanpur, 96.67 in Sambhal, 98.39 in Bareilly, 99.26 in Amroha, 99.16 in Barabanki, 98.94 in Jhansi-Lalitpur-Jalaun, 98.31 in Kushinagar, 99.2 in Azamgarh-Mau, 98.28 in Gonda, 99.16 in Gaonjipur. 98.88, 96.81 in Kannauj, 98.77 in Sultanpur-Amethi, 96.50 in Gorakhpur-Maharajganj, 96.69 in Saharanpur, 98.28 in Jaunpur, 98.52 in Varanasi, 98.06 in Agra-Firozabad, 97.38 in Shahjahanpur, 96,14.59 in Bijnor, 95 in Rampur, 98.11 in Deoria, 99.16 in Unnao and 96.71 per cent votes were cast in Siddharthnagar seat.

