UP Opposition Slams Yogi for Silence Over Accident Involving Unnao Rape Survivor

Lucknow: The fatal accident involving the Unnao rape survivor, her two aunts and lawyer has been discussed widely in the rest of the country, but Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has not commented on the issue, his silence being called to question by the opposition.

Kuldeep Singh Sengar, an MLA elected from the BJP, stands accused after the 19-year-old’s relatives alleged the accident was an attempt to eliminate her and the family.

Speaking to News18, Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee Spokesperson Anshu Awasthi said, “CM Yogi has all the time in the world to visit his hometown, to meet foreign delegates and to speak on Mandir-Masjid issue but he has no time to speak over the Unnao incident where the rape victim is fighting for her life and the accused belonged to BJP. Why this silence? Is there any kind of undeclared support?”

He further asked why female members of the Parliament like Smriti Irani, who have been vocal in the past on many issues, are quiet on the attempted murder of the Unnao rape survivor. He also attacked the BJP for its “double standards”.

Member of the Legislative Council from Samajwadi Party Sunil Singh Sajan said, "CM Yogi is quick to give reaction and tweet on issues which are in sync with this party line and ideology, however when their own people are involved in henious crime he prefers to stay silent as per his convenience.”

He further took pot-shots at the party saying that both Yogi Adityanath and Prime Minister Narendra Modi talk about Beti Bachao- Beti Padhao, but remain silent when a girl is raped and attempted to be killed by a member of their own party.

After being subjected to much public anger and giving in to embarrassment, the BJP finally expelled the accused MLA three days ago.

During his Saturday visit to Ayodhya to inspect the site where a grand statue of Lord Ram has been proposed, Yogi Adityanath spoke on the recent failure of mediation in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid case. He said, “We knew that mediation efforts on Mandir issue will not yield any results, earlier too there have been failed attempts.”

He had even visited Gorakhpur on August 1 to participate in various programmes. However even on this occasion, Yogi kept mum on the accident involving the Unnao rape survivor.

So far, former UP chief minister Akhilesh Yadav and senior Samajwadi Party leaders, Senior Congress leaders, UP Deputy CM Dinesh Sharma, UP Minister Swati Singh, AAP leader and Chairman of Delhi Commission for Women Swati Maliwal have visited the rape survivor, who is undergoing treatment and is in a critical condition at KGMU Trauma Centre in Lucknow.

