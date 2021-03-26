UP Panchayat Election 2021 Date: Polls to be Held in 4 Phases, Results Will be Announced on May 2

The much awaited Uttar Pradesh panchayat elections will be held in four phases on April 15, 19, 26 and 29 while the results will be announced on 2nd May. The State Election Commission gave this information at a press conference in Lucknow on Friday. Meanwhile, three gram panchayats of Sitapur, one gram panchayat of Bahraich and nine gram panchayats of Gonda will not be going to polls as their tenure is still not complete.

As per the official data there are 58,189 gram panchayats in the state which consists of 7,32,563 wards. On the other hand there are 826 area panchayats with 75855 wards. Also there are 75 district panchayats in the state with 3,051 posts. As per information 80,762 polling centers have been prepared with 2,03,050 polling booths. The total number of voters in the panchayat polls will be 12.39 crores out of which 43.01 percent are the male voters while 46.99 percent are female voters.

Meanwhile, publication of the final list of reservation and allocation of reserved and unreserved seats has started in the panchayat elections. On Thursday, the final list of reserved-unreserved seats was published in all the small districts where objections were low, while the work of finalizing the list was continued till late evening in most of the large districts. On Friday, the final list of all these remaining districts will also be published and tomorrow, the complete details of all 75 districts will also be sent online by the District Magistrates to the Panchayati Raj Department. After which, the Directorate of Panchayati Raj will also examine them and will give full details to the State Election Commission till late evening. After this, the election process will be started by the State Election Commission.

On the other hand today, 26 March is also considered to be very important for the process of panchayat elections as Dilip Kumar of Biswan in Sitapur district has filed a special petition in the Supreme Court against the order issued by the High Court on 15 March. In this, along with the Government of Uttar Pradesh and the Panchayati Raj Department, the State Election Commission has also been made a party. Therefore, the eyes of future candidates as well as their workers are also on the hearing of the Supreme Court. However, experts also say that the government and the commission have completed their preparations for the proposed panchayat elections in the state.