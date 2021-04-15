politics

UP Panchayat Election Live Updates: Polling Begins, Over 3 Cr Voters to Exercise Franchise Amid Covid Wave
UP Panchayat Election Live Updates: Polling Begins, Over 3 Cr Voters to Exercise Franchise Amid Covid Wave

News18.com | April 15, 2021, 08:02 IST
election

Event Highlights

UP Panchayat Election Live Updates: Over three crore voters will exercise their franchise in the first phase of the Uttar Pradesh panchayat elections on Thursday to be held across 18 districts in 51,176 polling booths. According to numbers shared by the Elections Commission, 3,16,46,162 voters will vote for the post of Zila Panchayat, BDC, Gram Pradhan and Gram Panchayat members.

As India faces a massive coronavirus wave, there had been calls for cancelling the elections. Several BJP MLAs and MPs, including Kaushal Kishor, appealed to the Election Commission to postpone the Uttar Pradesh panchayat elections saying it could become a “super spreader” event.

On Wednesday, 20,510 fresh Covid-19 cases were reported in the Uttar Pradesh with 68 deaths. So far 6,22,810 patients have been cured and discharged while at the moment there are 1,11,835 active cases in the state. The state capital Lucknow remains the worst hit with 5,433 fresh cases and 14 deaths. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath went into self-isolation on Wednesday after testing positive for Covid-19. Samajwadi Party chief and former CM of the state Akhilesh Yadav also tested positive for Covid-19 on Wednesday.

Apr 15, 2021 08:02 (IST)

People stand in a queue at a polling booth in Ayodhya as they await their turn to cast vote.

Apr 15, 2021 08:01 (IST)

People vote for 1st phase of Uttar Pradesh Panchayat polls at Ajitpur Primary School in Rampur.

Apr 15, 2021 07:58 (IST)

CMOs Made Nodal Officers | At the district-level, the chief medical officers have been made nodal officers and stress has been laid on COVID-19 prevention. During polling, the voters will have to put up a mask and maintain social distancing. Instructions have also been issued to make circles at a distance of six-feet at the polling centres.

Apr 15, 2021 07:50 (IST)

In view of the coronavirus situation, the State Election Commission (SEC) had said in March that not more than five people would be allowed to accompany a candidate during door-to-door campaigning for the panchayat elections. Additional Election Commissioner Ved Prakash Verma said a three-member team was formed under the additional district magistrates to ensure the directives issued by the SEC were being followed.

Apr 15, 2021 07:42 (IST)

Work Done By BJP Will Help in Winning Polls: Leader | BJP state media co-convenor Navin Srivastava said that the way in which PM Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath have worked for the villagers, poor and farmers, it was evident that the BJP will sweep the panchayat polls. "The work done by the government in arranging ration and employment for lakhs of people who migrated back to UP during the corona pandemic will help the BJP to win the election," Srivastava said.

Apr 15, 2021 07:20 (IST)

Cong Will Perform Brilliantly: Spokesperson | Congress state spokesperson Ashok Singh said the panchayat elections would spring a surprise in the state as it would perform "brilliantly" in the state. "People who are virtually fed up with the misrule and misgovernance of the four-year-old BJP government in UP are looking towards the Congress with hope in their eyes," Singh said. "The panchayat elections will unfurl the wave of change in the state," he added.

Apr 15, 2021 07:03 (IST)

Polls Can Be Super Spreader for Covid: BJP MP | Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Kaushal Kishor and a few other BJP MLAs have said that the elections could be a super spreader for coronavirus. More than 12 crore voters, 58,000 village pradhans, over 72,000 block development members and more than 3,000 zila panchayat seats are at stake.

Apr 15, 2021 07:01 (IST)

Apart from parties like the BJP, BSP, Samajwadi Party and the Congress, among those in the race are the AIMIM, Aam Aadmi Party and Bhim Army chief Chandra Shekhar Aazad's Azad Samaj Party, which are making their debut in the state. The AIMIM is contesting polls with the Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party. The candidates will, however, contest on 'free symbols' given the the Election Commission.

Apr 15, 2021 06:53 (IST)

For the post of zila panchayat members, 11,442 candidates are in the fray from 779 wards, while as many as 81,747 candidates are contesting in 19,313 wards of kshetra panchayats. For the gram panchayat, there are 1,14,142 candidates for 14,789 posts. For gram panchayat wards, there are 1,26,613 candidates for 1,86,583 seats.

Apr 15, 2021 06:52 (IST)

The districts going to polls are Ayodhya, Agra, Kanpur, Ghaziabad, Gorakhpur, Jaunpur, Jhansi, Allahabad, Bareilly, Bhadohi, Mahoba, Rampur, Raebareli, Shravasti, Sant Kabir Nagar, Saharanpur, Hardoi and Hathras.

Apr 15, 2021 06:51 (IST)

Voting to Begin at 7 AM | Voting for the first of the four-phase Uttar Pradesh panchayat elections, seen as a semi-final to the 2022 Assembly election, will be held today in 18 districts with ballot papers. More than 3.33 lakh candidates in the fray in over 2.21 lakh seats in the first phase for the posts of zila panchayat (district council) members, kshetra (block) panchayat members, village panchayat heads and wards. Polling will take place from 7 am to 6 pm.

Representative image.

