UP Man Breaks Celibacy Vow for Panchayat Elections, His New Bride to Now Contest for Village Head Post

A 45-year-old man from Ballia district of Uttar Pradesh has broken his celibacy vow to contest in the upcoming Panchayat elections. Hathi Singh, who belongs to Karan Chapra village in Ballia district, had taken a pledge to remain unmarried for a lifetime. But he recently tied the knot to make his wife contest for the post of the village head.

The passion for power as a village head was so high that he did not even wait for the right muhurat for the marriage as per the Hindu traditions. Now his wife will contest the UP panchayat polls for the post of village head.

Singh had been trying to become village head for the last 10 years. In 2015, he had lost the election by only 57 votes and came second. He can’t contest this time as the seat has been reserved for women. His mother is too old to contest elections and he could not trust any other woman member of the family.

Following this, as suggested by his supporters the man took the step of getting hitched, breaking his 25-year-old vow, and made his wife a candidate for the post of village head. The marriage was held at a village temple on March 26.

His wife is pursuing graduation. After the marriage, the couple has started campaigning for the election. On April 13, the nomination process for the panchayat elections will begin in Ballia in which Hathi Singh’s wife will file the nomination papers.

The Panchayat elections in Uttar Pradesh will be held in four phases starting from April 15. Counting of votes will be held on May 2. The Allahabad High Court had recently asked the state government to complete the panchayat election process by May 25.