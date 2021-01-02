UP Panchayat Election to be Held Between 15- 30 March, Notification by February 15

Preparations for the three-tier Panchayat polls which would be conducted between March 15-30 are in full swing across Uttar Pradesh. The official announcement of dates will be out by February 15, said Panchayati Raj Minister Bhupendra Chaudhary.

The work of reorganization of gram sabhas has been completed while the delimitation of wards is under process. The four districts of Moradabad, Gonda, Sambhal and Gautam Budh Nagar are under full delimitation and the work for districts under partial delimitation is going on.

Panchayati Raj Minister stated that by January 14 the delimitation work will be completed, following which the work of reservation will be concluded. As of now the reservation for gram panchayat seats was fixed at district headquarters, however, this time the process has been moved online. The reservation of seats for gram sabha, BDC, Pradhan and Zilla panchayat members in gram panchayats will be decided from Lucknow. The population of revenue villages will be assessed to implement reservation in panchayats.

Talking about how the incumbent Bharatiya Janata Party will gain in panchayat elections, Bhupendra Chaudhary added, “ Panchayati Raj Department has built more than 2.5 crore toilets under the Swachh Bharat Mission. Panchayat buildings, community toilets have also been built in rural areas. More than 80,000 primary schools have been rejuvenated under Operation Kayakalp. The work of the government will definitely benefit the BJP in the panchayat elections.”

“In democracy, everyone has the right to speak. The opposition will also contest elections, but BJP will get the benefit of its development work,” he added.

Before the notification is issued, the work of cleaning the board with the names of village heads will also be done by the District Panchayat Raj Department. In this regard, the DPRO has directed the officials concerned that wherever the boards of the village head names are installed in the district, the names of the village heads should be removed from them.