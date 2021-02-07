UP Panchayat Elections 2021: Atleast 880 Village Pradhan Posts to be Reduced Due to Delimitation

Preparations for the Uttar Pradesh Panchayat election is in full swing and has reached the final round even as the state Election Commission is yet to announce the dates of the rural civic body polls. This time, 880 Gram Panchayats have been reduced due to the expansion of urban bodies in the last five years, the state government said in a response to the high court on delay in holding elections.

The Allahabad High Court on Thursday asked the Uttar Pradesh Election Commission to ensure holding of the village panchayat elections by April 30 this year.

According to reports, Advocate General Raghavendra Singh, the counsel for the poll panel, explained that many gram panchayats have been merged in urban areas due to urbanisation in the state. Due to this, the Gram Panchayats had to be delimited afresh. While 59,074 village Pradhan were elected in 2016, only 58,194 village heads will be elected in the upcoming polls.

The Election Commission told the High Court the election voter list schedule was prepared on January 22. While the work related to the delimitation was completed on January 28, details concerning reservation of seats was not finalised by the state government. "This is why the election program has not been released till now," the counsel for the poll panel said.

The Commission said once the reservation of seats is finalised, the election will take 45 days. After the High Court order, it is believed that on March 18, the State Election Commission is likely to issue notification for the panchayat elections.