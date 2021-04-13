UP Panchayat Elections 2021: Candidates to File Nomination Papers for 3rd Phase From Today

Lucknow: The nominations for 20 districts that will be going to polls in the third phase of UP Panchayat Elections 2021 started on Tuesday at 8am. The candidates will be able to file nominations till Wednesday, the time for which has been fixed from 8 am to 5 pm in the District Collectorate.

After this, the nomination papers will be examined on April 16 and 17. On April 18, candidates will be able to withdraw their nomination by 3 pm. Symbols will be distributed to the candidates only after 3 pm on April 18.

The 20 districts where polling will be held on April 26 include Shamli, Meerut, Moradabad, Pilibhit, Kasganj, Firozabad, Auraiya, Kanpur Dehat, Jalaun, Hamirpur, Fatehpur, Unnao, Amethi, Barabanki, Balrampur, Siddharth Nagar, Deoria, Chandauli, Mirzapur and Ballia.

In the guidelines issued by the State Election Commission, it has been clearly stated that all Covid-19 protocols must be fully followed at the nomination sites. Candidates who come with procession will not be allowed to enroll.

By creating a control room in the Lucknow headquarters of the State Election Commission, people can make election related complaints directly. Through this control room, the grievances of the people are being resolved promptly.

Candidates coming for nomination for the third phase of UP Panchayat Polls will have to follow social distancing norms. No one will be allowed inside the nomination site without a mask. During the nomination, candidates, proposers, and assistants will all have to wear masks and abide by the Covid protocol.

