UP Panchayat Elections 2021: CM Yogi Adityanath To Blow Poll Bugle From Akhilesh Yadav’s Bastion

As the Panchayat Elections inch closer in Uttar Pradesh, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will be kicking off the campaign from Akhilesh Yadav’s bastion Azamgarh amidst the farmers’ protest that is gaining momentum in the Western part of the state.

On Monday, UP CM Yogi Adityanath will be going to Azamgarh to inspect Purvanchal Expressway. near Kishundaspur and Mujrapur village. During his visit, he will also address two public meetings in both places. The preparations for the same are going on in full swing.

The ambitious Purvanchal Expressway is a 340 km long, six-lane highway that was supposed to be from Lucknow to Ghazipur via Azamgarh. Now it has been extended to Ballia. In Azamgarh, this road has passed through hundreds of villages. If we look at it tehsil-wise, then this expressway passes through 41 villages of Sadar tehsil, 15 villages of Sagdi tehsil, 22 villages of Nizamabad tehsil, and 32 villages of Phulpur tehsil.

Earlier on Thursday, the Allahabad High Court, in relation to the Uttar Pradesh Panchayat Elections 2021, had directed the state government and the UP poll panel to complete the reservation by March 17 and conduct the polls by April 30. The court said that the elections of the district panchayat president and the block chief should be conducted by May 15.