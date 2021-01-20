UP Panchayat Elections 2021: New Reservation Policy to be Announced Soon, What Changes to Expect

The reservation policies are expected to undergo changed ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Panchayat Elections. The reservation for the post of Gram Pradhan and for the members of Gram Panchayat is likely to take place. Further, changes in the reservation in the constituencies of BDC, member of Zilla Panchayat, head of Zilla Panchayat and Block Pramukh are expected to change. The people in the villages of Uttar Pradesh will be selecting 57,207 Gram Pradhans.

A rotational system of reservation can be applied for the same. This means that if a seat was reserved for the candidates from scheduled class in 2015 then in the 2021 election, the same seat will not be reserved for scheduled class. Similarly, if a gram panchayat was reserved for the candidates from Other Backward Classes, then this time it would not be reserved for this category.

For the reservation system in the Uttar Pradesh Panchayat 2021 election, the population of all the categories in a given area will be determined. After that, a list of the gram panchayats will be prepared while keeping in mind the category-wise allotment that happened in 1995.

The number of pradhans from the scheduled class and backward classes will be on the basis of the population of these reserved categories in their respective blocks.A rotation policy will be adopted in the constituencies of BDC, District Panchayat member, District Panchayat President and Block Head. The condition is that the seats that were reserved for SC and OBC between 1995 to 2015 cannot be reserved this time.

In 2015, the elections for as many as 59,074 gram pradhans took place. The candidates are currently waiting for the new reservation policy to be announced so that they can start filing nominations based on the division of constituencies.

The final voter list will be out on January 22.