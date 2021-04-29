UP Panchayat Elections 2021: Polling Underway for Final Phase, 5.27 Lakh Candidates in Fray Across 17 Districts

Polling stated for the final phase of Uttar Pradesh panchayat elections at 7.00 am on Thursday across 17 districts. The polling is scheduled in the districts of Ambedkar Nagar, Aligarh, Kushinagar, Kaushambi, Ghazipur, Farrukhabad, Bulandshahr, Basti, Bahraich, Banda, Mau, Mathura, Shahjahanpur, Sambhal, Sitapur, Sonbhadra and Hapur.

2.98 crore eligible voters will vote in 48,460 polling booths till 6.00 pm. The Election Commission has posted 2.43 lakh officers and staff have been deployed to carry out the last phase. Over 5.27 lakh candidates are in the fray for more than 2.10 lakh seats in 17 districts in this round of the election.

Manoj Kumar, Commissioner of the State Election Commission, gave necessary instructions to the District Election Officers of the respective 17 districts to conduct free and fair elections. He said that there are adequate sanitizers, masks, etc available at every polling station by following the social distance as per rules.

The State Election Commissioner said that seating of polling party members / polling agents should be made keeping in mind the rules of social distancing. It will be mandatory for the person entering the polling station to put on a mask. He has given strict instructions that every voter who comes for voting should be admitted only after sanitizing before entering the booth.

The Allahabad High Court had asked the Uttar Pradesh government to conclude the panchayat election process by May 25. The counting of votes will take place on May 2.

