UP Panchayat Elections 2021: Seats Reserved in Districts for the Last 25 Years to Change as Per New Formula

The preparations for a three-tier panchayat Polls are in full swing in Uttar Pradesh. The new system of reservation, the most talked about formula for this elections, will directly impact the candidates who are in the fray. Many probable candidates have not yet begun campaigning openly as they feel that the announcement of reservation will be a gamble and they might not get to contest the elections at all.

According to the new rule, the Panchayat members (BDCs) reserved for Scheduled Castes or Other Backward Classes will not be applicable for reservation this time in the areas of block heads, district panchayat members and district panchayat presidents. The same system will also be applicable in the areas reserved for SC, ST.

Although this system will not be applicable at the gram panchayat level, according to information, the year 2015 will be made the base for deciding the reservation of the village head and the gram panchayat member. That is, the class for which the gram panchayat was reserved at that time, will not have reservation on it this time. The government's directives can be issued soon in this regard.

According to the proposed formula, the wards reserved for SC, ST and OBC in Gram Panchayats, Area Panchayats and District Panchayats will be calculated at the District Magistrate’s level and rotation will be implemented in district panchayats.

In the last 25 years, the panchayat elections were held in 1995, 2000, 2005, 2010 and 2015. Reserve district panchayats for reserved classes and women will not be reserved this time.

In ‘decreasing' order, reservation will be given from the next coming district panchayat. However, even after this, if the reservation quota is not met, then in the last 5 elections the reservation for that class can be determined again in the District Panchayat reserved for that class. The same formula can be applied to the area panchayat i.e. Block Head.

First of all, the district panchayats will be listed on the basis of percentage of population of ST, SC and OBC in the decreasing order. After this, seeing the status of reservation from 1995 to 2015, it will not be reserved for these classes again.

At the same time, the gram panchayat which was reserved for 2015 will not have reservation on it. The seats will be decided in rotation from the previous year's reservation. The beginning of the cycle is reserved for the women of ST, then SC, SC women, OBC women, OBC. That is, if a gram panchayat was reserved for scheduled caste in 2015, then this time it will be reserved for OBC women.