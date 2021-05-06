UP Panchayat Elections: AAP Wins One Seat Each in Varanasi, Gorakhpur; AIMIM Raises its Graph

The Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Asaduddin Owaisi-led AIMIM may not have been able to do wonders in the UP panchayat elections but both the parties have made their presence felt in the key constituencies of Uttar Pradesh ahead of 2022 State Assembly elections.

The AAP has won one seat each in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s parliamentary constituency Varanasi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s hometown Gorakhpur. While, the AIMIM has won seats in Akhilesh Yadav’s constituency Azamgarh and Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya’s hometown Prayagraj.

The AAP had entered the UP panchayat elections for the first time and had fielded candidates for nearly all the posts. Out of 3,050 posts of Zila Panchayat Member, the AAP has won 64 seats.

Meanwhile, the AIMIM had fielded candidates in 220 zila panchayats and the party had won 22 seats. Earlier in 2015, the AIMIM had won four seats in the zila panchayat polls. The rise in graph of AIMIM and the debut of AAP in the UP panchayat elections may not be good news for other political parties but it is enough to boost the morale of the workers of these parties.

In the 2015 elections, the AIMIM had fielded 50 candidates in 18 districts out of which four had won, while the party stood at number two spot on 15 seats. The party had won one seat each in Muzaffarnagar and Azamgarh while two seats were bagged in Balrampur district. When AIMIM fielded four times the candidates it had fielded in 2015, the party had also won five times in comparison to 2015 results.

AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh has been pushing the party in the State and had earlier also claimed that his party has now made inroads in the rural areas of Uttar Pradesh. In Gorakhpur ward number 61, AAP has claimed that its candidate Kodai Nihad has won by a margin of 375 votes. The AAP has also claimed to win three seats in Shravasti and some more seats in Bijnor, Amroha, Pratapgarh and some other districts.

