UP Panchayat Elections: Counting of Votes to Start at 8am on Sunday, Here's How it Will be Done

Counting of votes for the Uttar Pradesh Panchayat Elections will begin on Sunday at 8 am with strict covid-19 protocols as per assurance by the State Election Commission (SEC) to the Supreme Court on Saturday. Ballot boxes will be opened in every block, with the ballot papers colour-coded for different posts. For example, the ballot paper for village head post will be green, white for gram panchayats, blue for kshetra panchayats and pink for zilla panchayats.

After the box is opened, all the ballots will be colour-coded and collected into 50-50 bundles according to the colours/panchayat. Rejected ballots will be separated from these shortlisted ballots and the counting will begin with these ballots.

Counting will commence from 8 am onwards till all the ballots are counted. Results will be announced every hour at every development block. It may take 36 to 72 hours for the final result to come.

During the counting of votes, Covid-19 protocols will be strictly followed. State Election Commission Commissioner Manoj Kumar has given all District Magistrates and District Election Officers instructions and has said there will be a complete ban on victory processions.

Medical health desks will be opened at all counting centres where a doctor will be present with medicines. Those showing symptoms of COVID-19 such as fever, cold and cough will not be allowed at the counting centres. Everyone entering the counting centre has to undergo thermal scanning. Directions have been issued to make arrangements for sanitiser, soap and water at the counting centres. Everyone visiting the centres will have to wear a mask and maintain social distancing compulsorily. State Election Commission Commissioner has also directed against any crowding or gathering outside the counting centres.

Violation of the instructions will be met with legal action under Section-188 of the Indian Penal Code and Section-51 to 60 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005.

Voting for the panchayat polls in Uttar Pradesh ended on April 29 with a 75-per cent voter turnout in the final phase.

Lakhs of candidates were in the fray for over 7.32 lakh seats in the gram panchayat wards, 58,176 in the gram panchayats, 75,852 in the kshetra panchayats and 3,050 in the zila panchayats in the statewide elections held over four phases.

A total of 3.19 lakh candidates have been elected unopposed, the SEC informed.

