UP Panchayat Elections Results: Counting Underway in Ghaziabad, Heavy Security in Gautam Buddh Nagar

The counting of votes is underway in Ghaziabad for the Panchayat elections held in Uttar Pradesh in four phases. 824 counting centres have been set up in 826 blocks in the state. To ensure safety during the counting process, eight companies of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), two of Southern Security Bureau (SSB), ten of Central Security Force (CSF), and 67 companies of PAC have been arranged. Voting for the Panchayat polls in Ghaziabad took place on April 15, and the fate of more than 3,000 candidates is to be decided today. Amid the counting process, a huge crowd is also expected to be seen near the venue.

Counting venues for the Panchayat elections have been set up in four blocks of Ghaziabad district. While the votes cast in the Muradnagar block will be counted in Srihans Inter College, the Maharishi Dayanand Inter College is being used as a counting centre for the Bhojpur block. Apart from this, votes are being counted at Govindapuram Anaj Mandi in Rajapur and Holy Child Academy for Loni block. As mentioned, security personnel have been deployed in heavy numbers at all counting centres to ensure safety. Following the directions of the Supreme Court, the government has imposed a ban on any kind of victory procession after the counting of votes.

ALSO READ: UP Panchayat Elections: Counting of Votes to Start at 8am on Sunday, Here’s How it Will be Done

Meanwhile, the counting for Panchayat Elections is also underway in the Gautam Budh Nagar district. The police administration has made elaborate arrangements to restore peace at the counting centre in Dadri for the counting of votes. All the employees engaged in counting duty have been instructed to follow the Covid protocol. The police commissioner had inspected the counting centre before the counting of votes and had given instructions to maintain peace and security.

Constituency-Wise Election Results LIVE: West Bengal | Tamil Nadu | Kerala | Assam | Puducherry

LIVE Blogs: West Bengal | Tamil Nadu | Kerala | Assam