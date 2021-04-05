UP Panchayat Poll Candidate Caught Distributing ‘Rasgulla’ to Lure Voters, One Arrested

As the UP Panchayat Elections inch closer, various tricks are being used to woo voters by the candidates. In a recent incident, the UP Police took possession of around 100 kgs of Rasgulla which was being distributed among the people by a candidate in Amroha district. The candidate escaped but his brother-in-law was arrested by the police and a case has also been filed in this regard.

According to sources, the Kotwali police got a tip-off that Chandrasen, son of Nathu, who is contesting for the post of Village Head from Rukhlu Gram Panchayat, has been distributing rasgulla in the village to influence voters. Police reached the spot and recovered 100 packets of one-kilo sweets. The prime accused Chandrasen fled while his brother-in-law Sohanvir was arrested from the spot. The sweets that were seized were brought to Kotwali.

Talking about the incident, police inspector Sanjay Tomar said, “NCR has been registered against Chandrasen son of Naththu and his brother-in-law Sohanveer in the relevant sections. A case of code of conduct violation has also been registered. The accused has been produced in the court.”

In a bid to win the upcoming UP Gram Panchayat Elections, candidates are resorting to various means to influence the vote bank. While some are distributing liquor, others are hosting dinner parties.