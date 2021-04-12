politics

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Coronavirus#AssemblyElections2021#IPL2021#IndiaPositive
News18» News»Politics»BJP Leader Shot At, Seriously Injured by Assailants in Kannauj Ahead of UP Panchayat Polls
1-MIN READ

BJP Leader Shot At, Seriously Injured by Assailants in Kannauj Ahead of UP Panchayat Polls

Representative image (Reuters)

Representative image (Reuters)

The 48-year-old BJP leader Neeraj Pandey was shot at on Sunday night while he was returning home after seeking votes for a panchayat poll candidate.

A BJP leader was shot at and seriously injured by unidentified assailants in Chandapur area of the district, police said on Monday. The 48-year-old BJP leader Neeraj Pandey was shot at on Sunday night while he was returning home after seeking votes for a panchayat poll candidate. Superintendent of Police, Prashant Verma, said a case has been registered.

Pandey was initially admitted to the district hospital, and later referred to a Kanpur hospital. Four-phase panchayat polls in Uttar Pradesh will start on April 15.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here

Tags
first published:April 12, 2021, 15:32 IST