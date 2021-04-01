UP Panchayat Polls: In Relief to Couples in Govt Jobs, State EC Exempts One Spouse from Election Duty

The state election commission of Uttar Pradesh has announced that one spouse will be exempt from election duty during the upcoming Panchayat polls, in case both the husband and wife are in government jobs.

The State Election Commission made the announcement through a notification that if a married couple, working as government employees, seek relief from the election duty to look after their children, then their application should be taken into consideration.

During the panchayat elections in Uttar Pradesh, lakhs of government employees will be assigned with the election duty for successful completion of the local body polls. Many couples, serving as government employees, were worried about both of them being involved in election duties. The Election Commission’s decision comes as a relief to this section as one of the spouses will be able to manage family responsibilities.

The president of Uttar Pradesh United Teachers Association, Rajendra Singh Rathore had written a letter to the State Election Commission bringing the problem of the couples in government jobs. He had raised a concern that if both the husband and wife were assigned election duty the children and elderly family members will be left alone at home.

Rathore also had mentioned in the letter that in such a situation children would face many difficulties and he had requested the commission to look into the matter.

Taking cognizance of the letter, the State Election Commission has issued this order to all district officials.

The first phase of voting for the UP panchayat elections will be held on April 15 and political parties are leaving no stone unturned to prove their mettle. The panchayat elections are being touted as a litmus test ahead of the state assembly elections, scheduled to be held early next year.