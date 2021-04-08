UP Panchayat Polls: Mulayam Singh Yadav's Niece Files Papers as BJP Candidate

Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav's niece Sandhya Yadav has filed papers as a BJP candidate for a district panchyat member here, according to officials. Sandhya, the current president of the Mainpuri Zila Panchayat, was elected to the post on the Samajwadi Party ticket on January 14, 2015. She had switched to the BJP in 2017 after a faction led by local MLA Raj Kumar tabled a no-confidence motion against her in the district panchayat.

The motion was turned down but Sandhya, a sister of former MP Dharmendra Yadav and cousin of party chief Akhilesh Yadav, quit the SP.

She filed her nomination papers as a BJP candidate for Ward No. 18 of Ghiror on Wednesday, officials said here. Her husband Anujesh Pratap Yadav and district BJP president Pradeep Chauhan were also on the occasion.

