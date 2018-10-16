UP Police Once Again Give 'Clean Chit' to Mulayam for Allegedly Threatening IPS Officer

The Uttar Pradesh police on Monday have given a ‘clean chit’ to the Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav in connection with allegedly threatening IPS Amitabh Thakur in 2015.According to the final report filed before the court of Chief Judicial Magistrate Anand Prakash Singh, the UP police have dismissed the allegations of threatening made against Mulayam Singh Yadav by the IPS officer.The police have also requested the court to start proceedings against Thakur under section 182 of CrPC for lodging a false complaint against the former chief minister of UP. The judge fixed 15 November for passing the order on the final report.The court can imprison Thakur for six months and impose a fine of Rs 1,000, in case, he is proven guilty of filing a false complaint.Earlier, Mulayam Singh Yadav had accepted that it was his voice in an audio clip submitted by IPS officer Amitabh Thakur, in which Yadav had allegedly threatenedThakur. However, Mulayam had later admitted that he did call up the IPS officer, but only gave him ‘elderly’ advice.In July 2015, Thakur had lodged a complaint with Hazratganj police accusing Yadav of calling threatening him over the phone.A case was registered under section 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC in connection with the complaint on court orders. The police had filed a final report in October 2015, but the complainant moved the court seeking reinvestigation.The final report of Hazratganj police, which had given a clean chit to Yadav, was rejected by the CJM back in August 2016. The CJM had instead directed the investigating officer to reopen the case and send the voice samples for forensic investigation. He had also asked to conduct a test on the voice sample in a CD produced by Thakur as evidence.