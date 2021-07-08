Lucknow: With less than seven months remaining in the 2022 state assembly elections to be held in Uttar Pradesh early next year, the political scene is heating up. Nearly all the parties are gearing up for the polls and are busy planning their strategies. Meanwhile, the political parties are also on high alert after the AIMIM Chief, Asaduddin Owaisi, announced that his party will also be contesting in the 2022 state assembly polls.

While some parties may have termed Owaisi as ‘vote-cutter’, he has still found a partner in Om Prakash Rajbhar’s Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party. Both have announced to contest the 2022 UP Polls in an alliance under the banner of Bhagidari Sankalp Morcha. Now AIMIM Chief has said that the politics of Uttar Pradesh will not revolve around the Muslims-Yadav factor, but the participation of others will also be needed.

AIMIM Chief, who was in Lucknow while on his way to Bahraich to inaugurate the office of AIMIM on Thursday, spoke to media persons in Lucknow along with OP Rajbhar. Speaking to media in Lucknow on Thursday, Owaisi said, “The politics of Uttar Pradesh will not revolve only around the Muslim-Yadav factor. Everyone’s participation will be necessary."

“Apart from Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Samaj Party, the Bhagidari Sankalp Morcha will emerge as an option in UP. The Chief Minister will be decided after the elections. We will emerge as a strong alternative to the Congress party in the state," said Owaisi.

Answering a question on the UP government decision to rename roads in the names of Kar Sevaks who died during firing in Ayodhya, Owaisi said, “It would be better if the government would have done something on the dead bodies flowing in the Ganges and if something was done for the poor." Reacting to RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat’s statement on DNA, Owaisi said that for how long the Muslims will continue to prove themselves as Indians.

On the questions over allegations of being the B team of BJP, Owiasi said, “BJP probably forgets that people will not forget the death of people. Our graph has increased in the last assembly elections… In Bihar, we contested on 20 seats and won 5 seats; it is our achievement. Only Muslim-Yadav alliance will not run the politics of UP.” The AIMIM Chief will also be visiting the tomb of Syed Ghazi Rahmatullah and offer his prayers. In the evening, he will return to Lucknow from Bahraich and take a flight for Delhi.

Also present on occasion, SBSP Chief and former BJP ally Om Prakash Rajbhar said, “Bhagidari Sankalp Morcha currently has ten small parties with it. Our thinking is clear that the people have to get their rights.” Refuting the news on the distribution of seats, Omprakash Rajbhar further said, “Nothing has been decided on the distribution of seats in the front. We are finalizing seat-sharing in the 2022 elections. ”

