UP Polls 2022: Akhilesh, RLD Chief to Share Stage at Meerut Rally; Formal Announcement of Alliance Expected

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and Rashtriya Lok Dal chief Chaudhary Jayant Singh are expected to share the stage during a joint rally on December 7, at Dabthuva in Siwalkhas assembly of Meerut district. A formal announcement of an alliance between the two parties is expected at the rally, for which grand preparations are underway.

The alliance between SP and RLD for the upcoming 2022 Uttar Pradesh assembly election gains importance when it comes to the western part of the state. According to sources, seat sharing between the two parties is almost final. Leaders of both parties are now working together for their first joint rally ahead of the announcement of the assembly elections.

Meetings of both parties are underway. Senior SP leaders, including state president Naresh Uttam Patel and election campaign coordinator Sanjay Lathar, have also reached Meerut and will be camping in Meerut till the rally.

Workers of both parties are holding joint meetings regarding the joint rally of SP and RLD. Recently, during such a joint meeting, many workers were spotted with caps with the slogan ‘bhaichara zindabad’.

Party workers claimed that the joint rally will be historic. The ‘bhaichara zindabad’ campaign is being run by the RLD in the western part of the state, aiming to bridge the communal gap that widened after 2013 Muzaffarnagar riots.

This rally is being considered important for western UP, as it will also gauge the mood of farmers after central government repealed the three farm laws.

Earlier in November, Chaudhary Jayant Singh had met Akhilesh in Lucknow amid talks of both parties finalising an alliance for the 2022 polls. The meeting between the two lasted for over 40 minutes, during which they discussed issues related to the alliance.

After the meeting, Chaudhary Jayant tweeted a picture of himself with Akhilesh and wrote, ‘Badhte kadam’, hinting at cementing an alliance. Akhilesh also tweeted, ‘Jayant Chaudhary ke saath badlav ki ore’. Sources said the RLD could get anywhere around 30 to 35 seats. On some seats, SP candidates may contest on RLD ticket.

Earlier, there were some issues on three seats, including two from Baghpat and one from Mathura, between the two parties; however, now it seems those issues have been resolved.

