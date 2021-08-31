UP Polls 2022: Samajwadi Party to Begin 'Samvidhan Bachao Sankalp Yatra' from Today Across 15 districts

The Samajwadi Advocate Sabha (Samajwadi Adhivakta Sabha) will organise ‘Samvidhan Bachao Sankalp Yatra’ in 15 districts in districts of Uttar Pradesh.

This ‘Yatra’ will be carried out in a total 8 phases, which will start from Tuesday. Earlier, ‘Janakrosh’ and ‘Jankranti Yatra’ have been organised in different districts of Uttar Pradesh. At the moment, Samajwadi Party state president Naresh Uttam Patel is leading the ‘Kisan- Naujawan and Patel Yatra’., which will pass through 55 districts of Uttar Pradesh.

Under the leadership of Pradeep Kumar Advocate, State President of Samajwadi Advocate Sabha, “Samvidhan Bachao Sankalp Yatra” will start from Lucknow and will proceed to Shahjahanpur, Bareilly, Rampur. On September 1, it will reach Bijnor, Amroha and Moradabad. The ‘Yatra’ will reach Sambhal and Saharanpur on 2 September after which it will reach Saharanpur, Shamli, Kairana and Muzaffarnagar on 3 September and Baghpat and Meerut on 4 September. After the completion of the first phase, the Samajwadi Party is going to release the rest of the program soon.

The main thinking of the Samajwadi Party behind this Yatra is said to tap the anger and dissent among the people against the government which the party can gain from in the 2022 assembly elections. Samajwadi Advocate Sabha will meet advocates at most places and will appeal to them to make strenuous efforts to make Samajwadi Party National President Akhilesh Yadav as the Chief Minister of the state in 2022.

The Samajwadi Party, under the leadership of its national general secretary and former cabinet minister Indrajit Saroj, is going to organize a public outreach programme through ‘Janadesh Yatra’ in various districts of Uttar Pradesh from 1st September. The Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav has said, “The people in Uttar Pradesh are suffering due to the faulty policies of the BJP. The constitutional rights of Dalits and Backward are being weakened. The BJP government is hell bent on killing democracy. The future of the youth has become bleak due to the problem of unemployment. Farmers are compelled to commit suicide. The image of UP is being tarnished by the incidents of women harassment and rape. The people of the state are against the BJP government. For the prosperity and progress of the state in 2022, ‘Janadesh Yatra’ will do ‘Jan Samvad’ with these objectives.”

