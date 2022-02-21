UP Polls 2022: Yogi Adityanath Popular on Twitter, Akhilesh Yadav on Facebook

Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022 are in full swing. Voting on 172 of the 403 seats has been completed in three phases. The voting on all seats will conclude on March 7 and results will be announced on March 10. Social media is playing a big role in these elections. Leaders of all political parties are broadcasting their speeches in big rallies and roadshows directly on their social media handles. They are using social media to propagate their messages extensively to the voters of Uttar Pradesh.

The number of followers of big leaders of Uttar Pradesh on Twitter and Facebook has increased in the last few days. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Yogi Adityanath has more Twitter followers compared to Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati.

On January 1, 2022, Yogi Adityanath had 1,73,79,413 followers on Twitter, which increased to 1,77, 13, 658 by February 20 February. In just 51 days, Yogi’s Twitter followers increased by 3,34, 245 – more than 6,550 followers increased daily.

On January 1, 2022, SP leader Akhilesh Yadav had 1, 39,0,422 followers on Twitter. The number of followers increased to 1, 59, 4, 422 on 20 February 2022. In just 51 days, Akhilesh Yadav added 2,04,000 Twitter followers – nearly 4000 followers increased daily.

On January 1, 2022, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi had 45, 14, 516 followers on Twitter, which increased to 46,00,373 on February 20 2022. A total of 85,857 Twitter followers increased in 51 days - about 1,600 followers increased daily.

On January 1, 2022, BSP supremo Mayawati had 24, 31, 677 followers on Twitter, which increased to 25,01,016 on February 20, 2022. In 51 days, Mayawati added 69,339 followers – About 1296 followers are increasing daily.

On Facebook, Yogi Adityanath has more than 60 lakh followers, Akhilesh has over 70 lakh followers and Priyanka Gandhi has more than 40 lakh followers. Mayawati has no official verified page on Facebook.

