UP Polls: Akhilesh Promises to Restore Vishwakarma Puja Holiday, Grand Temple on Banks of Gomti

Samajwadi Party national president Akhilesh Yadav has slammed the ruling BJP in Uttar Pradesh, accusing it of “insulting the entire Vishwakarma community”. The former chief minister of Uttar Pradesh has promised a grand temple of Vishwakarma on the banks of Gomti river if he is voted to power in the 2022 assembly election. He also announced that the SP will bring back holiday on Vishwakarma Puja if it comes to power in UP.

Akhilesh was speaking at a Vishwakarma Jayanti programme organised by the All India Vishwakarma Mahasabha at the SP office in Lucknow on Thursday. He accused chief minister Yogi Adityanath of “insulting Vishwakarma community”.

Akhilesh said, “There was heavy damage and loss of life due to rain in Uttar Pradesh. The government has not made any arrangements. This government is about to leave, it will be wiped out. Every section of the society has been humiliated by this government. This government has made a record of lies.”

“There is also a training institute for BJP people, where they are taught to lie. Lies are being spread everywhere in society. The chief minister did away with Vishwakarma Puja holiday, he has insulted the entire Vishwakarma society. It was our SP government that announced a holiday on Vishwakarma Puja. Hanuman’s mace (gada) and Krishna’s wheel were made by Vishwakarma community…” said Akhilesh.

Further attacking the BJP government, Akhilesh said, “The government is only busy changing the names. Where did the dream of a 5 trillion economy go? The chief minister had talked about the target of a 1 trillion economy, where is it? Big MoUs were signed in Lucknow.”

“Countless have died of corona in Uttar Pradesh, there was no oxygen and no beds in the hospitals. The ambulance started by the SP government came in handy during the corona period. Lockdown was imposed in such a way that many poor people lost their lives. The government did impose lockdown at the right time. Corpses were flowing in Ganga,” said the SP chief, adding that the BJP had its “e-Ravans" sitting on social media and people will have to be aware of dirty tricks ahead of the 2022 UP polls.

