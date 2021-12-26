UP Polls: BJP Forms Four-member Committee to Woo Brahmin Community in All 403 Assembly Seats

The BJP has formed a four-member committee in an effort to reach out to the Brahmin community in Uttar Pradesh ahead of the assembly election early next year. Top Brahmin leaders from the saffron party will be touring all 403 assembly constituencies in the state as part of an outreach programme.

The committee comprises Rajya Sabha chief whip Shiv Pratap Shukla, party leader Abhijat Mishra, former national secretary and Gujarat MP Ram Bhai Mokariya and Dr Mahesh Sharma. Ajay Mishra Teni, minister of state home, whose son is an accused in the Lakhimpur Kheri incident, will also be involved in the outreach programme. He, too, was present at the meeting.

The move is being considered significant as the Brahmin community forms the 17 per cent of the voter base in Uttar Pradesh. Sources said the BJP wanted to send across the message that it had worked relentlessly for the welfare of the Brahmin community.

“The committee members will be interacting with community leaders regarding the construction of Ram Janmabhoomi temple in Ayodhya, Kashi Vishwanath Corridor and other issues," sources added.

The community leaders will also be apprised of renovation and beautification projects for Parshuram tirthas and dhams across the poll-bound state, along with other welfare measures initiated by the Narendra Modi-led Centre and Yogi Adityanath-led state government.

The panel was formed after a lengthy meeting at the residence of BJP’s UP election incharge Dharmendra Pradhan. Other Brahmin leaders present at the meeting included deputy CM Dinesh Sharma, ministers Anil Sharma, Jitin Prasada, Brajesh Pathak, Rita Bahuguna Joshi and Sunil Bharala.

Opposition parties have been targeting the BJP and alleging that the Yogi government was “anti-Brahmin".

