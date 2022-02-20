UP Polls: BJP Mayor Pramila Pandey Shares Photos of EVM, Voting on WhatsApp, FIR Registered

Kanpur Mayor Pramila Pandey sparked outrage on Sunday when she took photos and videos inside a polling booth while voting. The leader posted a photo of the Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) she used to vote at the Hudson polling station in the city.

She also recorded a video while voting and shared it with several WhatsApp groups. The District Magistrate has taken cognizance of the situation and taken action against her.

“An FIR is being lodged against Mrs Pramila Pandey under relevant sections for breach of secrecy of voting at Hudson School polling station," the Kanpur district magistrate said in a tweet.

Another BJP leader, the former city president of BJYM Nawab Singh has also filmed himself while inside the booth, while casting his vote. His video has gone viral on social media, and it remains to be seen whether authorities will take action against him.

In another incident, Samajwadi party candidate Abhimanyu Gupta also flouted the rules and made a video of himself voting on the EVM machine, and shared the video on his Facebook. He later deleted the video after receiving information on action being taken against Pandey.

Advertisement

Today is the first day of voting in 59 assembly seats spread across 16 districts in Uttar Pradesh. This is the third round of the state’s Assembly elections, which will be held in seven rounds.

In this phase, 627 candidates are in the running, and over 2.15 crore people are eligible to vote.

It is illegal to take and share photography or videography from inside a polling booth. However, such incidents keep coming up. During the Uttarakhand elections held recently, police took action against two youths for taking photos of EVMs from inside the booth and making it viral on social media.

SSP Pankaj Bhatt took the action, according to reports, after he saw that a resident of Jagdambanagar had taken photos of himself casting his vote, and shared it on social media.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.