UP Polls: BJP's Virtual Meeting With Dalit Community Disrupted Due to 'Congress Zindabad' Slogans

Samajik Samvad, an initiative by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to reach out to the Dalit community and is actively holding interactions in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh virtually amid Covid-19, has allegedly faced a cyber attack on Saturday. A meeting of Samajik Samvad was disrupted and slogans of ‘Congress zindabad’ were raised.

Swadesh Singh, one of the conveners of Samajik Samvad, stated that some people joined the meeting and started songs in women’s voices. “They raised slogans against the BJP and abused the guests. The link had to close before it was restored minutes later. We are thinking of filing a complaint with the cyber cell," said Singh.

Deepak Sonkar, who was managing the meeting, said, “They also raised slogans like ‘Congress zindabad’. Several people joined in abusing our guest Milind Kamble, Chairman, Dalit Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry. It is that time that we closed the link and generated a new link."

The initiative was launched by the BJP in November last year to reach out to the middle class of the Dalit community in the state. The BJP has been holding virtual meetings to reach out to the people of election-bound states. At such meets, leaders from the party present details regarding the measures and policies initiated by the central and state governments for the welfare of the people.

Uttar Pradesh will have elections in seven phases on February 10, 14, 20, 23 and 27; and then on March 3 and 7. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

