UP Polls: Cow Crime for Some, But Revered as Mother by Us, Says PM Modi in Varanasi

Taking a jibe at opposition parties in Varanasi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said cow can be a “crime for some" but for many cow was revered as a mother. He added that those who cracked jokes about cows and buffaloes forget that crores of livelihoods depend on cattle.

Prime Minister Modi was addressing a rally after inaugurating and laying foundation stones of 27 projects worth Rs 2,095 crore in Varanasi, his parliamentary constituency ahead of the assembly election in Uttar Pradesh.

Addressing the gathering, he said strengthening the dairy sector was one of the top priorities of the BJP-led government. “Cow is mother and sacred to us," he said, adding that some find it as “sin".

In an apparent attack on the Samajwadi Party, PM Modi also said the party’s dictionary contained ‘mafiavad’ and ‘parivarvad’. “For us, the priority is ‘sabka saath, sabka vikas’," he added.

At the rally, PM Modi also said milk production in India had increased by about 45 per cent as compared to six to seven years ago. He said the country accounted for about 22 per cent of the world’s milk production.

