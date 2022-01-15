UP Polls: EC Issues Notice to Samajwadi Party Over Violation of Covid Norms

The Election Commission on Saturday issued a notice to the Samajwadi Party for organising a public gathering “in the name of virtual rally" at its Lucknow office in violation of COVID-19 norms. Referring to Friday’s event in the run-up to the Uttar Pradesh assembly polls, the notice stated that after considering the available material and extant instructions in the matter, the poll panel has decided to provide the party an opportunity to explain its stand regarding the “violations".

“Your explanation shall reach the Commission within 24 hours of receipt of this notice, failing which the Commission shall take appropriate decision in the matter without further reference to you," the notice to the SP general secretary read. Assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh will be held in seven phases between February 10 and March 7.

Currently, there is a ban on public meetings and rallies in view of the pandemic.

