UP Polls: Minister Accused of Inaugurating Incomplete Bridge Before Model Code Came into Force

UP finance minister Suresh Kumar Khanna (Photo: Twitter)

The bridge was inaugurated days before the model code of conduct for assembly polls came into force, he alleged.

The Samajwadi Party has alleged that Uttar Pradesh Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna inaugurated an incomplete bridge on the Garra river here just to take credit and befool people ahead of assembly polls. "Khanna on last Thursday inaugurated the bridge which is incomplete. BJP is doing such inaugurations to befool people as it failed on all fronts," SP district President Tanveer Khan said.

The bridge was inaugurated days before the model code of conduct for assembly polls came into force, he alleged. Asked about the inauguration of incomplete bridge by the minister, Municipal Commissioner Santosh Sharma told .

first published:January 10, 2022, 14:15 IST