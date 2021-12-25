UP Polls: On Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s Birth Anniversary Today, One Lakh Students to Get Smartphones, Tablets

In the run-up to the Uttar Pradesh assembly election next year, the state government on Saturday will distribute free smartphones and tablets to one lakh students to mark the birth anniversary of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, observed as Good Governance Day. The students belong to undergraduate, postgraduate, medical, engineering and skill development courses in the state.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath will distribute the gadgets to the students at the Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium in Lucknow. In this first phase, preference will be given to final-year students of MA, BA, BSc, ITI, MBBS, MD, BTech, MTech, PhD, MSME and skill development among others. For this, the state government has ordered over 10.5 lakh smartphones and 7.20 lakh tablets.

Adityanath will also launch DG Shakti Portal and DG Shakti Adhyayan app. With this, the BJP-led government will be fulfilling one of its promises made in ‘Lok Kalyan Sankalp Patra 2017’.

Arvind Kumar, additional chief secretary, IT and electronics department, said this scheme was a massive step in the direction of upgrading students. The smartphones and tablets will not just have online study material, but also information related to employment.

He said the DG Shakti Adhyayan app had been pre-installed in all the gadgets through which the concerned university or department will provide study material to students. The government will also disseminate information about employment-oriented schemes through the boot logo and wall paper.

Under this scheme, the state government has entered into a contract with IT giant Infosys. With this, 3,900 programmes of Infosys, related to education and employment, will be available free of cost.

