UP Polls: Priyanka Gandhi Promises Rs 10,000 Honorarium for ASHA and Anganwadi Workers If Voted to Power

The Indian National Congress General Secretary and Uttar Pradesh in-charge Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has announced that if Congress is voted to power in the State in 2022 elections, then she will ensure Rs 10,000 honorarium for ASHA and Anganwadi workers. The Congress leader has been quite aggressive in Uttar Pradesh for some time now in an attempt to revive the grand old party in the state once again.

Priyanka attacked the government after the police stopped the ASHA workers from going to meeting the Chief Minister in Shahjahanpur. She wrote on Wednesday morning on her official Twitter account, “Every single attack on the ASHA workers by the UP government is an insult to the work done by them. My ASHA sisters have given their services diligently in Corona and on other occasions. An honorarium is their right. It is the duty of the government to listen to them. ASHA workers deserve respect and I am with them in this fight. The Congress party is committed to the rights of honorarium of ASHA sisters and their respect and if the government is formed, ASHA sisters and Anganwadi workers will be given an honorarium of Rs 10,000 per month.”

The Congress party has announced nine major promises as a part of their manifesto for the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls. Earlier, Priyanka had announced that her party would give 40 per cent tickets to women in the upcoming elections. The party has also announced that if the Congress government is formed in the State, then Inter pass girls will be given smartphones and graduate girls will be given electric scooty.

The Congress party has also promised a complete farm loan waiver and reducing the electricity bills to half.

The party also promises to waive off pending electricity bills during the Covid period, if they are voted to power. The party promised to increase the MSP of wheat to Rs 2,500 and an MSP of Rs 400 for sugarcane farmers. It has also promised to provide financial assistance of Rs 25,000 to families who are facing a crisis due to Corona. Apart from this, the party has also promised 20 lakh government jobs to the youth of the State.

However, the farm loan waiver and reducing electricity bills were also part of the Congress manifesto for UP in the 2017 UP Assembly elections with a similar slogan of ‘Karza Maaf Bijli Half’. However, unlike the promise of scooty for graduate girls this time, the Congress in 2017 had promised free bicycles for girl students from High School to Intermediate. Priyanka has been trying to strengthen the roots of Congress in UP with election promises.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.