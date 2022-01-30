UP Polls: Sanyukt Vikas Party Candidate, Who Filed Nomination in PPE Kit, Rejected; Cries Foul

The nomination of Vaidyaraj Kishan, the Sanyukt Vikas Party candidate from Shahjahanpur Assembly constituency who hogged the limelight by wearing a PPE kit while filing his papers, was cancelled on Sunday. As soon as he learned about the development, Kishan broke down at the collectorate and accused the officials of colluding with cabinet minister Suresh Khanna, who is also a candidate from the constituency.

The returning officer, however, said Kishan's nomination was rejected because of incomplete documents. On January 25, Kishan had arrived at the returning officer's chamber to file his nomination papers wearing a PPE kit, holding sanitizer and thermal scanner.

On that day, he had alleged that the officials had stopped his proposer outside the chamber and hence could not complete the nomination procedure. He said he submitted the second set of papers the next day and completed the process. Responding to Kishan's allegations against him, Parliamentary Affairs and Medical Education Minister Suresh Khanna told PTI, I am not even aware of the candidates from the seat and I don't know whose nomination has been rejected. Whatever allegations are levelled against me are completely baseless. District Election Officer Devendra Pratap Singh said three notices were issued to Kishan asking him to furnish all documents. However, he failed to submit them. He had filed incomplete documents, including the affidavit. So, his nomination has been cancelled, the officer said.

Kishan has had his deposits forfeited in all the 18 polls he has contested so far. He had earlier said he would also file his nomination from Gorakhpur against Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

