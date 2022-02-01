UP Polls: SP Issues Another List, Fields Puja Shukla from Lucknow North; Suspense Looms Over Sarojini Nagar Seat

The Samajwadi Party has released another list of candidates including the much-awaited candidates for assembly seats of Lucknow barring one Sarojini Nagar assembly seat. A total of 10 candidates have been announced on the list out of which six are for assembly seats in Lucknow. The suspense looms over the Sarojini Nagar assembly seat where both SP and BJP have not yet announced the candidates while the final date of nomination for assembly seats of Lucknow is February 3, the voting will be done on these seats on February 23 in the fourth phase.

The SP has fielded Raju Gandhi from Lucknow Cantonment putting an end to speculations of Rita Bahuguna Joshi’s son Mayank Joshi’s candidature from SP on this seat. The SP Spokesperson Anurag Bhadauria has been fielded from Lucknow East while former SP MLA SP Gomti Yadav has been once again fielded from Bakshi Ka Talab. The SP has given a ticket to student leader Puja Shukla from Lucknow North, Puja had been shot to the limelight when she was sent to jail for showing black flags to CM Yogi Adityanath.

SP has played its gamble on Arman Khan from Lucknow West instead of its former MLA Rehan Naim this time. Arman Khan had contested earlier on a BSP ticket; however, he had switched to SP after the 2017 elections. The former SP MLA Ravidas Mehrotra has once again been fielded from Lucknow Central. Munna Alvi has been fielded from Unnao’s Bangarmau constituency, Shyam Sundar Bharti from Bachhrawan seat of Raebareli, Tahir Khan from Issauli and Vishambar Yadav has been fielded from Baberu by the Samajwadi Party.

Voting will be held in seven phases in Uttar Pradesh starting with voting on 58 seats in 11 districts of the western part of the state on February 10. In the second phase, on February 14, voting will be held in 55 seats of the state. Voting for 59 seats will be held in the third phase in Uttar Pradesh, 60 seats in the fourth phase on February 23, 60 seats in the fifth phase on February 27, 57 seats in the sixth phase on March 3 and 54 seats in the seventh phase on March 7. The counting of votes will be done on March 10.

In the 2017 assembly elections, the NDA alliance got a total of 325 out of 403 seats in the UP assembly. Out of these alone, BJP had alone grabbed 312 seats while the other two parties of the NDA alliance, Apna Dal (S) won 9 out of 11 seats and OP Rajbhar’s Bhartiya Suheldev Samaj Party won 4 out of 8 seats. On the other hand, the SP and Congress alliance had won only 54 seats. Congress was able to win only 7 seats. Apart from this, the Samajwadi Party could only win 47 seats. On the other hand, BSP had won 19 seats. One seat was given to RLD and 4 seats went to the kitty of others.

