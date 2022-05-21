UP Preps for First Budget of Yogi Govt 2.0. But SP May Disrupt Crucial Session for Azam Khan

Rampur MLA Azam Khan, who was released from jail on Friday after a gap of 27 months, will now be arriving in Lucknow to attend the budget session of Uttar Pradesh assembly, starting from May 23 till May 31. Sources in the Samajwadi Party have indicated that during the session they will raise the issue of their legislator, Azam Khan, being targeted by the ruling BJP in the state assembly and outside as well.

On his arrival at the state assembly, Azam Khan will first have to meet the Speaker to take oath of office as the court didn’t allow him to swear in while he was in Sitapur Jail in March. Only after taking the oath, he can participate in the Budget session. The Yogi government will present the first budget of its second term on May 26.

The Samajwadi Party MLA from Rampur (Sadar) assembly seat was released after the Supreme Court had granted him interim bail in the 89th case registered against him.

While his family expressed happiness on getting him back, they were joined by Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party Lohia Chief Shivpal Yadav, who has been maintaining a steady ‘support’ to Khan said to have been deserted by his own party leadership, especially Shivpal’s nephew Akhilesh Yadav.

Shivpal and Khan’s son Abdullah Azam, who had tweeted in anticipation of his release, reached Sitapur Jail to receive the leader. However, Akhilesh Yadav or any other prominent SP leader were missing at the occasion, it was learnt. However, some local leaders of the Samajwadi party had reached the jail to welcome him.

Meanwhile, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav has called a key meeting of all his MLCs and MLAs in Lucknow on Saturday. In this meeting, Akhilesh will make a strategy to question the Yogi government in the House during the budget session. It will be interesting to see if Azam Khan and his son Abdullah Azam, both SP MLAs, will join this meeting or not. Only after this the picture will be clear on the future politics of Azam Khan. Earlier on Friday while speaking to the media in Rampur, Azam Khan had said that his own people were the main cause behind his miseries.

