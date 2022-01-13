UP, Punjab, Uttarakhand Elections 2022 LIVE Updates: BJP's Marathon Seat-sharing Meet Ends After 14 Hrs; Rajbhar Warns of More Defections

Live now
UP, Punjab, Uttarakhand Elections 2022 LIVE Updates: The Uttar Pradesh BJP faced several blows on Wednesday with a bunch of leaders announcing their exit from their party, and some joining the Samajwadi Party (SP). OBC leader Dara Singh Chauhan resigned on Wednesday from the Yogi Adityanath cabinet and appeared to be headed towards the SP. A day earlier as BJP leaders brainstormed in Delhi on the UP assembly polls state Read More
The BJP core committee’s meeting, chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, to discuss Uttar Pradesh elections ended after 14 hours in the early hours of Thursday. NISHAD president was also said to be present in the meeting. The party, which discussed seat-sharing with leaders, will make announcements on it after CEC meeting on Thursday.
Cabinet colleague of former BJP minister Swami Prasad Maurya, senior BJP leader Sidharth Nath Singh told CNN-News18 that those who did not work and expected things to happen in the last minute, also understood whether they will get a ticket. “So, accordingly, they try to play the card and some of them have left because of that. They know that they won’t get a ticket,” he said, referring to Maurya’s resignation from the BJP on Tuesday. READ MORE
In another jolt to the ruling BJP in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh, OBC leader Dara Singh Chauhan resigned Wednesday from the Yogi Adityanath cabinet and appeared to be headed towards the Samajwadi Party. A day earlier, as BJP leaders brainstormed in Delhi on the UP assembly polls, Swami Prasad Maurya, also a prominent Other Backward Class leader, had quit the state cabinet. Three other BJP MLAs announced their resignation from the party, seemingly in Maurya’s support.
OP Rajbhar, who was a former ally of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and now the SP, told in an interview with Hindustan Times that BJP is the enemy of OBCs and that more leaders will quit the party. A key OBC leader himself, Rajbhar said that keeping its OBC base intact will be a challenge for the BJP. “If you were to speak to BJP leaders on a spy cam, they would reveal the same — that no one listens to them, that they are helpless. Mark my words, on March 10 (counting day) no BJP leader will step out of their home and they will switch off their TVs,” he said. Three other BJP MLAs also announced their resignation from the party on Tuesday.
Uttar Pradesh minister Kapil Dev Aggarwal was on Wednesday booked for violating the model code of conduct and the Covid protocol for allegedly holding a rally in a public ground here without permission. The UP minister for Vocational Education and Skill Development was booked along with 40 BJP workers after they held the public rally at Ramlila Tila locality under the Kotwali police station area of the district on Tuesday, police said.
