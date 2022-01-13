CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#INDvsSA#Movies#Omicron#AssemblyElections#BiggBoss15#PKL
  • Home
    • »
  • News
    • »
  • Politics
    • »
  • UP, Punjab, Uttarakhand Elections 2022 LIVE Updates: BJP's Marathon Seat-sharing Meet Ends After 14 Hrs; Rajbhar Warns of More Defections

Live now

Auto Refresh

UP, Punjab, Uttarakhand Elections 2022 LIVE Updates: BJP's Marathon Seat-sharing Meet Ends After 14 Hrs; Rajbhar Warns of More Defections

UP, Punjab, Uttarakhand Elections 2022 LIVE Updates: The recent developments in UP BJP appear to strengthen the SP's influence among the non-Yadav OBCs in the state.

News18.com | January 13, 2022, 07:38 IST
BJP flags

UP, Punjab, Uttarakhand Elections 2022 LIVE Updates: The Uttar Pradesh BJP faced several blows on Wednesday with a bunch of leaders announcing their exit from their party, and some joining the Samajwadi Party (SP).  OBC leader Dara Singh Chauhan resigned on Wednesday from the Yogi Adityanath cabinet and appeared to be headed towards the SP. A day earlier as BJP leaders brainstormed in Delhi on the UP assembly polls state Read More

Jan 13, 2022 07:38 IST

UP Elections: BJP Core Committee Meeting Chaired by Amit Shah Ends After 14 Hours

The BJP core committee’s meeting, chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, to discuss Uttar Pradesh elections ended after 14 hours in the early hours of Thursday. NISHAD president was also said to be present in the meeting. The party, which discussed seat-sharing with leaders, will make announcements on it after CEC meeting on Thursday.

Jan 13, 2022 07:27 IST

READ | 'Swami Prasad Maurya Never Raised Concerns About UP Govt Overlooking OBCs, Dalits': BJP Leader on Exit

Cabinet colleague of former BJP minister Swami Prasad Maurya, senior BJP leader Sidharth Nath Singh told CNN-News18 that those who did not work and expected things to happen in the last minute, also understood whether they will get a ticket. “So, accordingly, they try to play the card and some of them have left because of that. They know that they won’t get a ticket,” he said, referring to Maurya’s resignation from the BJP on Tuesday. READ MORE

Jan 13, 2022 07:26 IST

UP Elections: Another OBC Leader Quits Adityanath Cabinet, SP 'welcomes' Him; 2 MLAs Switch to BJP

In another jolt to the ruling BJP in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh, OBC leader Dara Singh Chauhan resigned Wednesday from the Yogi Adityanath cabinet and appeared to be headed towards the Samajwadi Party. A day earlier, as BJP leaders brainstormed in Delhi on the UP assembly polls, Swami Prasad Maurya, also a prominent Other Backward Class leader, had quit the state cabinet. Three other BJP MLAs announced their resignation from the party, seemingly in Maurya’s support.

Read more

Labour Minister Swami Prasad Maurya quit. Though Maurya, a prominent Other Backward Class (OBC) leader, has not made it clear that he is joining the Samajwadi Party, the SP has tweeted a welcome message. The recent developments appear to strengthen the SP’s influence among the non-Yadav OBCs in the state, less than a month before the crucial elections that will also have an impact on the 2024 parliamentary polls.

OP Rajbhar, who was a former ally of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and now the SP, told in an interview with Hindustan Times that BJP is the enemy of OBCs and that more leaders will quit the party. A key OBC leader himself, Rajbhar said that keeping its OBC base intact will be a challenge for the BJP. “If you were to speak to BJP leaders on a spy cam, they would reveal the same — that no one listens to them, that they are helpless. Mark my words, on March 10 (counting day) no BJP leader will step out of their home and they will switch off their TVs,” he said. Three other BJP MLAs also announced their resignation from the party on Tuesday.

Uttar Pradesh minister Kapil Dev Aggarwal was on Wednesday booked for violating the model code of conduct and the Covid protocol for allegedly holding a rally in a public ground here without permission. The UP minister for Vocational Education and Skill Development was booked along with 40 BJP workers after they held the public rally at Ramlila Tila locality under the Kotwali police station area of the district on Tuesday, police said.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.

More News

TAGS