UP, Punjab, Uttarakhand Elections 2022 LIVE Updates: Expelled from BJP, U'khand Minister Harak Singh Rawat May Join Cong Today; Yogi in Delhi

UP, Punjab, Uttarakhand Elections 2022 LIVE Updates: Ahead of the assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh, the BJP is scheduled to hold a crucial meeting in New Delhi on Monday to discuss poll strategy and manifesto for the election. CM Yogi Adityanath will also attend the meeting. The BJP on Saturday released the name of candidates for 105 out of the 113 seats which will go to the polls in the first two phases on February 10 and 14. Read More
‘Gulabi Gang’ commander Sampat Pal on Sunday said she has resigned from the Congress as the party denied her a ticket for the upcoming Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh. Holding the state Congress leaders and the observers directly responsible for denying her the ticket, Pal said she will apprise about the ‘internal politicking’ to the Congress top brass in New Delhi. Pal had contested the Assembly polls from Mau-Manikpur seat on the Congress ticket in the 2012 and 2017 polls. While she secured only 2,203 votes in the 2012 polls, she backed 40,524 votes in 2017 when she was the SP-Congress ally candidate. The Congress, this time, has replaced her with Ranjana Bhartilal Pandey.
Alleging a conspiracy to split Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) votes in next month’s Punjab polls, senior AAP leader and Punjab in charge Raghav Chadha on Sunday urged voters not to waste their vote on a party which was unlikely to win the elections. In an exclusive conversation with News18.com, Chadha reiterated party convener Arvind Kejriwal’s charge that Sanyukt Samaj Morcha (SSM) could eat into AAP’s vote share by going solo. “As the alliance isn’t happening, I would not comment on the SSM’s decision. My only appeal to voters is that they should not waste their votes on a party which is not even in the contest. They may get a few hundred, or a few thousand votes,” said Chadha.
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami will attend the crucial BJP meet in New Delhi along with top BJP leaders. Union Home Minister Amit Shah, UP CM Yogi Adityanath will also attend the meeting.
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami reached Delhi last night; visual from Uttarakhand Sadan pic.twitter.com/CSDJjhFoc3
The Uttar Pradesh police lodged an FIR against Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Sunday for allegedly flouting COVID-19 norms while campaigning for a Congress candidate in Noida for the assembly polls, officials said. Baghel along with some supporters was in Noida for a door-to-door campaign in support of Congress’ Pankhuri Pathak when the alleged violations took place. The case, lodged under the Epidemic Diseases Act, names ‘others’ also as accused besides the senior Congress leader from Chhattisgarh.
BJP leader and Home Minister Amit Shah is likely to hold a series of meetings in Uttar Pradesh from next week as the party looks to intensify its election campaign to retain power in the state. With the Election Commission having been extended the ban on public meetings and roadshows till January 22 and the BJP leadership being busy in finalising its candidates for the assembly polls in five states, Shah will start his tour after Saturday and hold meetings, including with organisational leaders, to cover the entire stretch of Uttar Pradesh.
The Aam Aadmi Party on Sunday released its first list of 150 candidates for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls. At 55, the party gave the maximum number of tickets to candidates from backward classes in the list. The list was released by AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh at a press conference here this afternoon. He said the AAP will contest on all 403 assembly seats and the names of the rest of the candidates will be announced soon. The party has given tickets to 55 candidates from backward classes, 36 Brahmins, 31 Scheduled Castes and 14 Muslims, among others, he said. Singh said the AAP has fielded good and deserving candidates in the election.
Ahead of the Uttarakhand assembly polls, the BJP on Sunday expelled Harak Singh Rawat, a minister in the state government, from the party, according to sources. Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Dhami has also written to the governor about removing Rawat from the Cabinet, they said.
Releasing its first list of 107 candidates in which it aims to counter rivals’ OBC pitch after the Samajwadi Party accused it of being anti-backward castes, the BJP also chose Keshav Prasad Maurya, one of the two deputy chief ministers, from his birthplace Sirathu in Kaushambi district.
While Gorakhpur Urban seat will go to vote in the sixth phase on March 3, Sirathu figures in the fifth phase on February 27. Sitting BJP legislators–four-time MLA Radha Mohan Das Agarwal and Sheetla Prasad–have made way for Adityanath and Maurya respectively.
Except for Adityanath and Maurya, all the names are for 105 of the 113 seats which will go to the polls in the first two phases on February 10 and 14. As many as 44 OBC names, including 16 Jats, figure in the list followed by 43 from upper castes and 19 from Scheduled Castes, sources said.
The BJP on Sunday expelled Uttarakhand minister Harak Singh Rawat from the party for six years for anti-party activities. The move comes after the Uttarakhand minister had met Congress president Sonia Gandhi, sources said.
Rawat was seeking Congress ticket for his daughter-in-law from Lansdowne assemble seat. There were reports over the past few weeks about the minister being unhappy with the BJP leadership.
Meanwhile, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Dhami has also written to the governor about expelling Harak Singh Rawat from the cabinet. Rawat is likely to join Congress ahead of the assembly polls in the state.
