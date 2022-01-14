UP, Punjab, Uttarakhand Elections 2022 LIVE Updates: Channi May Fight on 2 Seats as Congress Finalises First Punjab List in Late Night Meet

Live now
UP, Punjab, Uttarakhand Elections 2022 LIVE Updates: Chief Minister of Punjab Charanjit Singh Channi is likely to contest from two seats in the upcoming state assembly elections as the Congress finalised the list of over 70 candidates for the polls late on Thursday. Poll plans and candidatures were discussed at a video conference by the Congress Central Election Committee on Thursday as the first phase of the elections near. Read More
Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) Working President K.T. Rama Rao on Thursday said that his party will soon take a call on campaigning for the Samajwadi Party in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. “We will take a call soon after consultations,” he replied in response to a tweet during the live #AskKTR session.
KTR, as Rama Rao is popularly known, stated that the current trend in Uttar Pradesh is towards Samajwadi Party. He said this when asked about how he sees the mass exodus from BJP as three ministers and six MLAs left the party in the last two days.
NCP president Sharad Pawar on Thursday said BJP leaders confidently predicted till 15 days back that their party will come back to power in Uttar Pradesh, but now not a single day passes without the news of some or the other leader quitting the saffron outfit. His remarks come amid BJP ministers and legislators quitting the party in UP ahead of the crucial Assembly polls in the state. Notably, eight BJP MLAs, including three ministers, have resigned over the past three days.
The AAP on Thursday claimed that the Election Commission is going to register a new political party by bringing changes in its rules at the behest of the BJP. Addressing a press conference here, party spokesperson Raghav Chadha alleged that the move has been set in motion by the BJP to stop the AAP from winning assembly elections in Punjab and forming its government in the state.
The Sukhdev Singh Dhindsaled Shiromani Akali Dal (Sanyukt) on Thursday said the party will be represented by the ‘telephone’ symbol in the upcoming Punjab Assembly polls. The SAD (Sanyukt) had recently entered into an alliance with the BJP and the former chief minister Amarinder Singhled Punjab Lok Congress for the elections.
SAD (Sanyukt) spokesperson Maninderpal Singh Brar said the Election Commission of India has allotted ‘telephone’ as the election symbol to the party. Voting for Punjab’s 117-member assembly will be held on February 14. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.
Amid a spate of resignations from the BJP, two MLAs of its ally Apna Dal (Sonelal) also quit their party Thursday in run-up to the assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh. Chaudhary Amar Singh, the MLA from Shohratgarh seat of Siddharthnagar, told .
The Congress on Thursday finalised the names of its candidates for the upcoming assembly elections in Punjab at a meeting of the Central Election Committee held under the leadership of party chief Sonia Gandhi. Sources said the meeting, held virtually, discussed all the party candidates but did not release the list on Thursday.
They said since there was no consensus on around five seats, the party’s screening committee would meet again on Friday to arrive at a decision. The congress will release the list of the candidates for Punjab assembly polls in a day or two, the sources said.
Chief Minister of Punjab Charanjit Singh Channi is likely to contest from two seats in the upcoming state assembly elections as the Congress finalised the list of over 70 candidates for the polls late on Thursday. Channi, who is currently the MLA of Chamkaur Sahib seat in Punjab Assembly, may also be fielded from Adampur constituency that falls in the Doaba region, where Dalits are deciding factor.
Channi, who is currently the MLA of Chamkaur Sahib seat in Punjab Assembly, may also be fielded from Adampur constituency that falls in the Doaba region, where Dalits are deciding factor.
The Central Election Committee was held under the leadership of party chief Sonia Gandhi. Sources said the meeting, held virtually, discussed all the party candidates but did not release the list on Thursday. They said since there was no consensus on around five seats, the party’s screening committee would meet again on Friday to arrive at a decision. The congress will release the list of the candidates for Punjab assembly polls in a day or two, the sources said.
The BJP’s Central Election Committee had met on Thursday to finalise the party’s candidates for the seats which will go to the polls in the initial phases of the Uttar Pradesh elections starting from February 10. BJP president J P Nadda and Union ministers Rajnath Singh and Nitin Gadkari, all three of whom have contracted coronavirus, joined the meeting via video conferencing, while Home Minister Amit Shah and several other leaders besides those from Uttar Pradesh, including Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, met physically. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was also scheduled to join the meeting virtually.
As many as 58 and 55 seats of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly will face the polls on February 10 and February 14 respectively. The state is scheduled to have seven-phase polls. Uttarakhand, Goa and Punjab assembly polls will also be held on February 14. While the BJP is likely to drop a number of sitting MLAs to neutralise anti-incumbency at the local level, it may field Adityanath from Ayodhya. A five-term former Lok Sabha member from Gorakhpur, Adityanath is currently a member of the state’s legislative council.
Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.